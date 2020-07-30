Officials identify 10-year-old boy killed after colliding with delivery truck in East Bay

LAFAYETTE, Calif. -- A 10-year-old boy on a bicycle fatally struck by an Amazon delivery vehicle in Lafayette on Tuesday afternoon has been identified by the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office as Leonardo Cellura.
Authorities responded shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday to the collision in the 500 block of Merriewood Drive and took the boy, a Lafayette resident, to a hospital where he later died.
The Amazon vehicle driver cooperated with investigators, who took blood from him for testing, sheriff's spokesman Jimmy Lee said.
Lafayette police are asking anyone with information about the collision to call (925) 283-3680 or (925) 299-3234 or email Sgt. Rossberg at tross@so.cccounty.us.
