WILDFIRE

Branscombe Fire in Solano County burns 2 more structures

EMBED </>More Videos

Fire crews are fighting to surround a wildfire. It scorched thousands of acres in Solano County and sent smoke drifting across the Bay Area. (KGO-TV)

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --
A wildfire that scorched thousands of acres in Solano County and sent smoke drifting across the Bay Area burned two more structures Monday.

The Branscombe Fire started at 11 Sunday morning.

RELATED: Fast moving brush fire scorches thousands of acres, burns structures in Solano County

High winds whipped the fire across 4,000 acres in just a few hours. Firefighters confirm one home and a barn burned Sunday, as well as some cars. People were evacuated from the hunting grounds for duck clubs. The fire burned two more structures Monday, including a caretaker facility for a ranch near the Belden Landing boat launch.

"Tim my husband said, 'that darn north wind hope there's no fires,' and it was like the curse that did it. We saw the column of smoke go up and it built and built and built," said Roxane Wellman, resident.

RELATED: Smoke from Solano County fire drifts into Bay Area

The fire is 70-percent contained.

Fire watch crews were on scene throughout the night. Strike teams are also available should there be any flare-ups.

No word yet on the cause of the fire.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
smokebay areawildfiresolano county
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WILDFIRE
The North Bay Wildfires: One Year Later
Santa Rosa firestorm survivor reflects on losing home, gaining perspective
The miracle mall of Santa Rosa
SKYMAP7 gives viewers critical fire information during emergencies
Glen Ellen farm rises from the Nuns Fire ashes
More wildfire
Top Stories
San Francisco's dirtiest cleanliness woes make more national headlines
Wildfire victims may finally move into tiny home they won in contest
Black bear caught on camera strolling through South Lake Tahoe
Napa's new alarm system legacy from last year's fires
Santa Rosa firestorm survivor reflects on losing home, gaining perspective
Fire victims sent to collections for burned AT&T equipment
The miracle mall of Santa Rosa
BART tests ShakeAlert earthquake warning system
Show More
2,170 pumpkin crowned king at Half Moon Bay weigh off
BEFORE & AFTER: Drone shows North Bay Fires devastation, recovery
The North Bay Wildfires: One Year Later
Man on bicycle seen leaving homicide scene in Fremont
Tax relief for disaster victims
More News