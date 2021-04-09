Bryan, Texas shooting: Texas shooting suspect faces additional attempted murder charge

Here is the booking photo of Larry Bollin, 27 year old from Grimes County. Charged with Murder and being held on $1,000,000 bond. More charges may possibly be filed tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/kKQPspEPGQ — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) April 9, 2021

BRYAN, Texas -- The total bond amount for the man accused in the deadly workplace shooting in central Texas has surpassed $2 million following a hearing the day after the shots rang out.During Friday's hearing, a court revealed additional charges against Larry Bollin, who is already charged with murder after five people were shot, one of them fatally, inside Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan, Texas.An additional charge out of Grimes County is related to the shooting of a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper who was injured while pursuing Bollin after the shots where fired at Kent Moore. Bollin's bond for this charge was set at $1 million, on top of the $1.2 million bond for the murder charge.Bollin also faces five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.Just before the hearing late Friday morning, the Bryan Police Department identified the person shot to death as 40-year-old Timothy Smith. Additionally, the wounded trooper was identified by DPS as Juan Rojas Tovar, who remains in serious condition Friday but was stable. The 27-year-old trooper has been with DPS since 2017.Of the other wounded victims at Kent Moore, one remains in critical condition, another is stable, and two people were treated and released. Their names are not yet being released, the department said Friday.Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske said investigators believe Bollin was solely responsible for the attack, which happened around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, and that he was gone by the time officers arrived.Police have not commented on a possible motive, but Bollins' family describes him as "level headed." They say he was involved in an ongoing dispute with a group of co-workers, exclusively telling ABC News in a statement, "Please do not judge the situation until you hear all the facts."Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell said about two hours after the attack, Bollin was arrested in Bedias, a tiny community about 40 miles northeast of Bryan.Bryan is located in the shadow of Texas A&M University and about 100 miles northwest of Houston. With more than 86,000 residents, it is the seat of Brazos County.The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives sent agents and dogs to the shooting scene, said spokesman Deon Washington.Kent Moore, which makes custom cabinets, has design centers in nearly a dozen Texas cities and employs more than 600 people, according to its website.Texas Gov. Greg Abbott offered prayers for shooting victims and their families."I have been working closely with the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers as they assist local law enforcement on a swift response to this criminal act. Their efforts led to the arrest of the shooting suspect."Kent Moore Cabinets also offered its prayers with the following statement: