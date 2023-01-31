Memorial to be held today for 7 Half Moon Bay mass shooting victims

A memorial service will be held Tuesday for the seven victims of last week's shootings at two farms in Half Moon Bay,

The interfaith service will be held at the Boys and Girls Club Event Center at 530 Kelly Avenue in Half Moon Bay starting at 4 p.m. Then there will be a candlelight procession, a dinner, and an opportunity for folks to come together at 735 Main Street.

The farm where four people were killed -- California Terra Garden -- is back open Tuesday. Vice Mayor Joaquin Jimenez says Concord Farms, the second location where three others were killed, is still closed.

Jimenez believes many of the farmworkers chose to go back because they were afraid to lose their jobs.

"There is a lot of fear about losing their job. If they are undocumented, getting deported and losing their housing... and there is fear. They are going to try to go along as they think the best decision is," he said.

California Terra Garden says no one would have lost their jobs.

They are working to build permanent housing in the next year.

