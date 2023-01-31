San Mateo Co. supervisors honor Half Moon Bay mass shooting victims in 1st meeting since tragedy

County officials also designated the first week of February as National Gun Violence Survivors Week

San Mateo County supervisors honored the Half Moon Bay mass shooting victims in their first meeting since the tragedy.

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- In the first San Mateo County Board of Supervisors meeting since seven farmworkers were gunned down in the workplace at two separate farms in Half Moon Bay, their lives, honored through prayer, and by each supervisor, just eight days after this tragedy.

"We're now trying to figure out, in this moment, how do we move forward, and change in a way where we can go ahead and make the coast, renew the coast, as a beacon for years to come?," Ray Mueller, a San Mateo County Supervisor said.

Supervisor Mueller, who represents Half Moon Bay, discussing lessons learned from the shooting, shining a light on the living conditions of farmworkers that were called into question in the days following the shooting, now putting out a call to action to seize the moment.

"Move them to affordable housing that is healthy and safe and of a quality that they deserve and their families deserve," he said.

Supervisor David Canepa also asking everyone to work together to find solutions for not only better housing but for mental health, to prevent tragedies like these from happening again.

"These mass killings continue to occur and things need to change," Canepa said. "Government can't solve all the issues, nor can nonprofits, nor can business, but when you work together and we're strong, we provide a united front, and we're stronger together.

Now, calling on Governor Newsom for help.

"Governor Newsom, you came and visited us, thank you for visiting the victims, but please, double, quadruple down on the resources we need, for farmworker housing and mental health, we need help as counties," he said.

Also during Tuesday's meeting, county officials designated the first week of February as National Gun Violence Survivors Week.

