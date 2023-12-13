6 injured, 2 critical after UC Santa Cruz bus crashes into wall, authorities say

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. -- Six people were injured on Tuesday night when a University of California, Santa Cruz bus crashed into a wall on campus.

The injured included five students and a university employee, all of whom were aboard the bus, according to UCSC Chancellor Cynthia Larive.

Two people were taken to a hospital with critical injuries and four others were treated for injuries ranging from minor to moderate.

The solo-vehicle crash occurred at about 11:30 p.m. near the campus' main entrance on Coolidge Drive at the historic Cowell ranch buildings that house the Cowell lime works, which date to the mid-1800s.

The historic lime kiln was damaged and is being further assessed for structural damage. Students and the public were asked to avoid the area as a safety precaution.

In a letter addressed to the campus community posted on Facebook Wednesday, Larive and Campus Provost Lori Kletzer said they were heartbroken.

"Our thoughts and hearts are with our students and our employee, and all of their families and friends during this difficult time. We are working to provide support for those affected by this collision and hoping for a complete recovery," the statement said.

Resources available to students include the school's Counseling and Psychological Services and the Slug Support program. Faculty and staff can receive counseling and support from the school's Employee Assistance Program.

The crash is being investigated by UCSC police.

