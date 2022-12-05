All 4 victims released from hospital after bus hit 16 cars outside Serramonte Target, officials say

At least four people were injured, one critically after a SamTrans bus crashed into 16 cars in the Serramonte Center parking lot in Daly City Friday.

DALY CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- Transit officials say that all the victims injured in a large bus crash in the Serramonte Center Parking lot in Daly City Friday are recovering and have been discharged.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

On Friday, SamTrans said that four people were injured, one critically, after a bus crashed into 16 cars near the Target store on the south end of the shopping center.

RELATED: At least 4 injured, 1 critically after SamTrans bus crashes into 16 cars outside Serramonte Target

The four people who were injured were taken to San Francisco General Hospital, and two remained Friday night, but in a statement on Monday, SamTrans General Manager April Chan says that they have all left.

"We continue to extend our support to them and their loved ones," Chan said.

VIDEO: SKY7 shows aftermath from bus crash into 16 cars at Serramonte

Video from the scene showed the aftermath of the crash, where there were several smashed cars and crumpled-up shopping carts underneath the front end of the bus.

"We are working closely with the authorities to determine what happened and we will take any necessary steps to prevent similar incidents in the future," Chan said.

Hear from people at the scene who witnessed the aftermath of the crash here.

According to the statement, anyone whose car or property was damaged in the crash should call the Claims Department at (650) 551-6188 and SamTrans will work with them to file a claim.

All bus routes are operating normally.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live