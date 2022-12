'Multi-casualty' incident reported at Serramonte Center in Daly City after bus crashes into cars

DALY CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- Emergency crews are responding to a 'multi-casualty' incident at the Serramonte Center after a county bus crashed into several parked cars, according to North County Fire Authority.

The crash happened outside the Target at the center.

Authorities are advising people to stay clear of the area.

