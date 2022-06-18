Multiple injured following car and Muni bus crash in SF, police say

The collision happened just after 11a.m. on Lombard and Fillmore Street, according to Officer Robert Rueca in an email to ABC7 News.
Officer Rueca says when officers arrived, they saw multiple vehicles involved in the collision and several people injured, including pedestrians.
ALERTSF: Avoid the area of Lombard and Fillmore Streets due to Police Activity. Emergency crews are on scene.— San Francisco Department of Emergency Management (@SF_emergency) June 18, 2022
Police say it's unknown the exact number of people transported to a local hospital and how the crash happened.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.
Officials say for commuters to expect delays and consider alternate routes.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.