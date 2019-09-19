Business

AirBnB announces plans to go public in 2020

SAN FRANCISCO -- AirBnb revealed Thursday that it plans to go public next year.

Investors have waited a long time for San Francisco-based AirBnb to announce its plans for an initial, public offering.

Earlier this week, AirBnb said it has more than 7 million listings in 100,000 cities worldwide.

USA today also reports AirBnb brought in more than $1 billion in revenue during the second quarter of this year.

But investors may be cautious following this year's IPO's for Uber and Lyft.

Both ridesharing companies continue to lose money, and both keep trading below the opening stock price.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessairbnbfinancial marketsstocksstock market
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Person killed after being hit by BART train; Powell St. BART station closed
Judge halts California law that would force Pres. Trump to release tax returns
WATCH LIVE: Flash flood emergency deluges Houston
'Hamilton' actress works it on stage and at home
Delta flight diverted after 'cabin pressure irregularity'
Widow grieves for husband killed in SF crash
Mayor reacts to Trump's threat of EPA action against SF
Show More
What is 'Hamilton?'
Volunteers needed for Battle for the Bay cleanup challenge
Bay Bridge remnant resonates physically -- and literally
'Wheel of Fortune' coming to Northern California
'Hamilton' music director teaches you how to beatbox
More TOP STORIES News