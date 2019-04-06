SAN FRANCISCO -- A storied San Francisco restaurant is closing down after 38 years in business.
RELATED: Popular French fine dining restaurant Jardiniere closing after 21 years in San Francisco
Elite Café has been a fixture on Fillmore Street serving New Orleans inspired food since 1981.
It's become the victim of rising costs. It also failed to attract a late night crowd which would have boosted liquor sales.
RELATED: Wing's Chinese Restaurant, San Jose's oldest full-service restaurant closes its doors, after 94 years
There has been some interest from potential buyers but the owner told the San Francisco Chronicle he hasn't reached a deal yet.
The Elite Cafe is set to serve its last customer on Sunday, April 21.
Elite Cafe closing after 38-years
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More