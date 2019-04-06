Elite Cafe closing after 38-years

SAN FRANCISCO -- A storied San Francisco restaurant is closing down after 38 years in business.Elite Café has been a fixture on Fillmore Street serving New Orleans inspired food since 1981.It's become the victim of rising costs. It also failed to attract a late night crowd which would have boosted liquor sales.There has been some interest from potential buyers but the owner told the San Francisco Chronicle he hasn't reached a deal yet.The Elite Cafe is set to serve its last customer on Sunday, April 21.