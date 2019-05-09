Business

Best, worst cities to start a business in the US, according to WalletHub

By Bria Kalpen
Entrepreneurship has been a primary part of American culture since the country was founded, but not all parts of the U.S. are fit for new businesses.

According to WalletHub, more than 15.3 million people in the U.S. work for themselves, and new products, services and ideas are welcome in the right markets. To determine which markets are right for those looking to start a business, the personal finance site compared 100 of the nation's largest cities over 19 key metrics, ranging from startups per capita to industry variety and job growth.

Florida dominated the top five, with Orlando taking the top spot. The city is known for bringing in millions of tourists each year, so it's no surprise that this market is a hot spot for new businesses. Orlando is also the city highest average growth in number of small businesses.

Oklahoma City, Okla., came in second place and ranked 10th in the "Business Costs" category. Miami, another Florida city, took the third place spot and ranked second in the "Business Environment" category. The fourth place spot went to Austin, Texas, followed by Tampa, Fla.

Chicago landed near the bottom of the list, ranking 85th overall and making it the 16th worst large city to start a business. The Windy City's highest ranking was in the "Access to Resources" category, where it landed at 41st.

Out of the 100 largest cities in the U.S., Chesapeake, Va. ranked as the worst place to start a business. The east coast city also ranked last in "Access to Resources" and 98th in "Business Environment."

For more information and to view the full report, visit WalletHub.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessstartupbusinesseconomy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News