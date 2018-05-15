7 ON YOUR SIDE

Consumer Catch-up: Lava insurance, EPA audit, American service animals, 2018 starting salaries

EMBED </>More Videos

Consumer Catch-up: American restricts service animals, 2018 grads starting salary (Scott Wiggers/Apau Hawaii Tours via AP)

By
Homeowners insurance won't cover lava

If you own a home in Hawaii, your homeowners insurance likely will not cover volcanic damage.

The issue is on many minds as volcanic fissures keep opening up on the Big Island. So far, about two dozen homes have been damaged and thousands of people evacuated from the area.

Few insurance companies issue home policies in the area, and special coverage is needed to be protected from lava damage. That extra coverage can cost more than $3,000 a year.

The Hawaii Insurance Division says that if lava causes a fire - and the fire damages your home - your insurance may cover loss from the fire.

Some of the area, including Leilani Estates, is deemed a "high risk" for lava by the U.S. Geological Survey.

Audit finds EPA could have done more

A review of the Environmental Protection Agency finds that the organization could have done more to spot the Volkswagen emissions scandal.

Auditors say federal regulators have now stepped up testing that could have caught the emissions rigging.

The EPA's inspector general says the agency still needs to do more to stop it from happening again.

The audit also says increased EPA testing mimics real-world driving that would catch similar schemes. It suggests regulators set up more formal controls on testing.

American bans insects, goats on board

American Airlines has updated its pet policy. Passengers who want to bring service animals on board now must file paperwork 48 hours before their flight.

American has also banned some animals because they pose a safety or public health risk.

The ban includes insects, goats, hedgehogs, ferrets, spiders and certain birds like chickens and hawks.

The airline says it wants to support passengers who need support animals, but they also want to keep all passengers safe.

2018 grads starting salary

The starting salary for 2018 graduates looks very similar to their coworkers from the 2017 class year.

New grads in San Francisco will earn about $63,995, compared to a national average of $50,390. That's according to consulting firm Korn Ferry.

The firm says those numbers are 2.8 percent higher than last year - about flat when adjusted for inflation.

Still, with an unemployment rate at a 17-year low of 3.9 percent, new grads are entering a strong job market with many opportunities.

Click here for a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Web copy written and produced by Miranda Dotson
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
business7 On Your Sideu.s. & worldconsumervolcanoinsurancevolkswagenamerican airlinesservice animalgradssalary
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Why travel agents are still relevant
Choosing a Travel Agent
Tips on getting a password manager
More 7 On Your Side
BUSINESS
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Cannabis dispensary proposed for Castro's former Wild Card location
Choosing a Travel Agent
Imperfect Produce celebrates 3 years of diverting 'ugly' produce from landfills to plates
Netflix adding commercials?
More Business
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Show More
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
More News