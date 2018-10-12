Drugs found in hundreds of dietary supplements
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration found unapproved prescription drugs in hundreds of dietary supplements.
That's according to a report released today in the journal JAMA Network Open.
Using FDA data, they found 776 supplements from 146 companies had potentially dangerous ingredients.
Despite the FDA's finding, Consumer Reports says the organization did not issue any mandatory recalls.
Consumer Reports says the FDA only issued voluntary recalls when the drug companies themselves agreed to pull products.
Tesla tax credit ends Monday
Potential Tesla customers have until Monday to place an order, to take advantage of a $7,500 federal tax credit.
On its website, Tesla promises all orders by Monday, October 15 will be delivered by end of year. That will make the vehicles eligible for the full tax credit.
After January 1, 2019, the tax credit is cut in half, to $3,750 until June 30. For the remainder of 2019, the tax credit is reduced further to $1,875.
The government incentives were passed back in 2010 for plug-in vehicles.
Safety group wants recall of Hyundai, Kias
A nonprofit auto safety group wants 2.9 million Hyundai and Kia cars and SUVs placed under recall, after consumer complaints that they can catch fire.
The Center for Auto Safety cites more than 220 complaints since 2010 about the vehicles catching fire without being involved in an accident. Another 200 people complained about melted wires, smoke, and burning smells.
The complaints involve the 2011 through 2014 Kia Sorento and Optima and the Hyundai Sonata and Santa Fe. Also included is the 2010 through 2015 Kia Soul.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating the fires.
Hyundai says it monitors safety concerns and acts quickly to recall defective vehicles. Kia did not immediately comment.
