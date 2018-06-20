Digital data trade-off for lower health premiums
A new survey by Salesforce-owned MuleSoft says most millennials are willing to give up some of their digital data in exchange for lower health premiums.
The survey finds 62 percent of people ages 18 to 34 would allow their insurance provider to use third-party data, if it meant they got more personalized service and lower premiums.
Third party data could be used from Facebook or other social media sites.
Of people ages 35 - 54, 45 percent say they would be happy for an insurance company to use that data. The numbers dropped to 27 percent approval for people ages 55 and older.
The report finds consumers expect a more connected experience and will change providers if those expectations are not met.
Facebook may charge for premium groups
Facebook is testing a program to allow administrators of Facebook Groups to charge for exclusive access.
The tech company says it has heard from admins of large groups that they would like a way to continue offering extra services to group members.
The paid subscription groups would essentially be a smaller subset of the larger Facebook Group.
Some groups included in the pilot project are: Declutter My Home, Grown and Flown Parents: College Admissions and Affordability, and Meal Planning Central Premium.
San Jose ranked best U.S. job market
San Jose is the number one job market in the country, according to a new study by San Mateo-based job search company Zippia.
The study says the San Jose metro area - which includes San Jose, Sunnyvale, and Santa Clara - is the cultural center of the tech community.
Zippia ranked almost 400 metro areas on three factors: wage change, unemployment rate change, and current unemployment rate.
Another California metro - San Luis Obispo - came in second, which includes San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles, and Arroyo Grande.
Other Bay Area mentions in the top 25:
#13 San Francisco
#18 Napa
See the full list here.
Miranda Dotson
