Consumer Catch-up: Sears bankruptcy, beer shortage warnings, tax extension deadline today

By
Sears stores closing after bankruptcy filing

Two Bay Area stores are planning to shut their doors. Sears presented a restructuring plan to a judge today, that it hopes will keep it operating at least through the holidays.

The company has already closed hundreds of Sears and K-Mart stores, as it tries to deal with its massive debt and losses.

There are about a dozen Sears locations and five K-Mart stores in the Bay Area.

According to a list obtained by CNN, Sears will close its stores in Pleasanton and Santa Rosa within two weeks.

Tax extension deadline ends today

Taxpayers who filed for an extension in April are now out of time. The extension period ends Monday.

The Franchise Tax Board says many Californians opt for the six-month extension.

Officials also say they are often willing to work out a payment plan if a consumer owes money but can't pay it all at once.

Beer shortage could be coming

The cost of your favorite beer is likely to go up, and you can blame it on climate change.

A new international study says extreme heat waves and drought will likely result in cuts in barley production, a key ingredient in beer.

The researchers say when that happens, beer prices could double, and perhaps triple.

Previous studies have detailed how chocolate, coffee and wine will be made more scarce and expensive because of global warming.

