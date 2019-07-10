facebook

Facebook's new cryptocurrency, Libra, 'raises concerns' for Federal Reserve Chairman

WASHINGTON -- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says that Facebook's new digital currency, Libra, "raises many serious concerns" and will be closely monitored by U.S. and overseas regulators.

RELATED: What you need to know about Facebook's new cryptocurrency

Powell says that Libra could be used for money laundering and terrorist financing, and could also threaten financial stability given that Facebook's huge user base may result in Libra's wide adoption.

Powell made the statements Wednesday at a House Financial Services Committee hearing.

"The process of addressing these concerns should be a patient and careful one," Powell says in response to questions from Rep. Maxine Waters, the California Democrat who chairs the House Financial Services Committee.

Powell also says the Fed is coordinating with other regulators, such as the Treasury Department, and other central banks overseas.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfacebooklibrafederal reserveu.s. & worldmark zuckerbergcryptocurrency
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
FACEBOOK
Dr. Priscilla Chan launches new program to fight rare diseases
Facebook fined $5B as FTC adds oversight for privacy violations
Mom says she was racially profiled, accused of shoplifting at San Leandro Kohl's
Police officers fired over post suggesting AOC should be shot
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News