Amazon will open its fourth "Go" store in San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Amazon will open a fourth "Go store" in San Francisco.The company is leasing a storefront at Three Embarcadero Center in the Financial District."Amazon Go" stores follow the "just walk out" model.A smartphone app knows what you take from the store, and charges your Amazon account.San Francisco's recent ban on cashless stores will require Amazon to make a change to its "Go" stores in the city.According to the Business Times, an Amazon spokesperson said it would open soon, but did not give an exact date.Amazon opened its first "Go" store in San Francisco, last year.