Coronavirus impact: Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf talks relief for small businesses, long term solutions for homeless community

OAKLAND, Calif (KGO) -- Many small businesses across the state have halted working due to novel coronavirus. However, there may be some relief for them. Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf shares how Facebook is providing $15 million in grants to Bay Area small businesses and how you can register for a grant.

She also discusses short and long term solutions for the Oakland homeless population and the efforts to keep them safe from COVID-19.

There is a Oakland Virtual Town Hall Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Mayor Schaaf's social media channels. The mayor will give updates and answer questions LIVE about the city's COVID-19 response and host a panel of experts to answer questions on worker's benefits, tenants rights, and strategies for health and wellness during this time.

