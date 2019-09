REDMOND, Wash. (KGO) -- "Microsoft the Musical" is making the rounds on the internet.A group of some 150 staffers and interns filmed the video at tech giant's corporate campus in Redmond, Washington.The number runs through the history of Microsoft, while touching on the company's mission to "empower" people and organizations to achieve more.The interns say it took them about eight weeks during their off time to make the video.