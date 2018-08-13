San Jose residents worried that Google’s proposed downtown mega campus will displace residents. They’re rallying outside City Hall right now pic.twitter.com/w8CmT7tdtK — Kate Larsen (@KateABC7) August 14, 2018

“We will not be displaced! We will not be erased!” San Jose residents rallying inside City Hall... they’re concerned about Google’s proposed mega campus in Downtown SJ pic.twitter.com/WRCWWso9I5 — Kate Larsen (@KateABC7) August 14, 2018

Police officers and San Jose city leaders saying there is not enough room for crowd at City Hall meeting about proposed Google campus pic.twitter.com/ajWvDSqQHc — Kate Larsen (@KateABC7) August 14, 2018

San Jose residents rallied outside and inside city hall Monday to protest Google's proposed mega development in downtown San Jose."It's a safety concern that I have and I just wish that you guys would go outside and voice your displeasure out there," said a police officer minding the protesters.Police barred many of them from attending the public advisory meeting about the development because they said the room was at capacity.Google says the development would be six to eight million square feet and would include office, residential, and retails space near the SAP Center and Diridion Caltrain Station."What is Google doing to ensure that San Jose residents don't get displaced by their new complex? Google is listening to community input along with the city and expressed early on their intention to be part of some of the solutions," said San Jose Deputy City Manager Kim Walesh."If Google wants to come here, they've got to be a good neighbor," said Maria Noel Fernandez of Silicon Valley Rising.Fernandez is on the advisory committee and works for Silicon Valley Rising, which looks at how tech development impacts working class people. "We want Google. We want tech to actually grow and flourish here but it's got to be with us," she said. "If they're going to come here, we need specifics around affordable housing, specifics around jobs.""No one from Google is listening to us here," said San Jose resident Jeremy Taylor. He lives one mile from Diridion Station. He says the mere anticipation of Google's development, which likely won't break ground for another seven years, is driving housing costs up in his neighborhood. "My neighbors are getting kicked out today, so I get that they have their own timeline but we're already experiencing it."