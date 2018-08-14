A new condo development will bring the closure of a San Francisco staple for live alternative music.Hemlock Tavern on Polk Street is set to close in October after 18 years in business.A condo complex will be built on the site.The bar manager says Hemlock's small stage hosted many bands before they became established. "The list is pretty extensive of people who have played here who are now headlining big festivals and headlining at the Fox and headlining at the Warfield and so it's important for the community, I believe, because over 15,000 bands have played through here," said manager Mikel Ross.The condo developers tell the Chronicle that they will reopen Hemlock in the new space but it will not be affiliated with the current management team.