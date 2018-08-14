BUSINESS

San Francisco music venue Hemlock Tavern closing, will be replaced by condo complex

EMBED </>More Videos

A new condo development will bring the closure of a San Francisco staple for live alternative music. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A new condo development will bring the closure of a San Francisco staple for live alternative music.

Hemlock Tavern on Polk Street is set to close in October after 18 years in business.

A condo complex will be built on the site.

The bar manager says Hemlock's small stage hosted many bands before they became established. "The list is pretty extensive of people who have played here who are now headlining big festivals and headlining at the Fox and headlining at the Warfield and so it's important for the community, I believe, because over 15,000 bands have played through here," said manager Mikel Ross.

The condo developers tell the Chronicle that they will reopen Hemlock in the new space but it will not be affiliated with the current management team.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesslive musicbarwhere you livecommunitySan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Consumer Catch-up: too-high interest rates illegal, Uber drivers gaming system
Fake vomit claims by Uber drivers costing passengers big bucks
Protesters fear Google's proposed complex in SJ will drive up cost of living
Consumer Catch-up: Google is tracking you, Yosemite reopens
More Business
Top Stories
Suspicious package rendered safe in Emeryville
San Francisco's new 'poop patrol' will try to find waste before you do
How the worldwide ATM hacking threat could affect you and your money
Deadly bridge collapses throughout recent history
Hearst Castle's Neptune Pool being filled again
BIRD-NADO: Thousands of birds swarm shopping strip
Los Angeles subway system to screen passengers with body scanners
DIY alarm systems gain popularity
Show More
Oakland police officer critically injured in crash identified
VIDEO: Teen seriously injured when she was pushed off bridge
Berkeley focusing on safety around 60 traffic circles
High fire danger prompts East Bay parks to ban open flames
Consumer Catch-up: too-high interest rates illegal, Uber drivers gaming system
More News