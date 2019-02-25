BUSINESS

Silicon Valley CEOs optimistic job growth will continue despite challenges

EMBED </>More Videos

More than 100 CEO's of technology companies in Silicon Valley remain optimistic that job growth will continue, despite concerns of a possible economic slowdown. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
More than 100 CEOs of technology companies in Silicon Valley remain optimistic that job growth will continue, despite concerns of a possible economic slowdown, ongoing regional challenges such as traffic congestion, the lack of affordable housing and fast-rising home prices.

However, the surveyed companies also see job growth in a number of competing innovation centers such as Seattle and Austin, while also indicating they may add jobs in a number of emerging expansion areas such as Salt Lake City, Portland and Denver.

RELATED: South Bay college students showcase projects designed for Silicon Valley

This is the fifth year for the Silicon Valley Competitiveness and Innovation Project (SVCIP), a joint project of the Silicon Valley Leadership Group and the Silicon Valley Community Foundation.

While the prospect of job growth over the next five or six years is promising, Silicon Valley continues to face an out-migration of residents for the second year in a row. In 2017, an average of 165 people moved away each month, compared to 42 each month in 2016. Silicon Valley also has the second longest average commute time in the country at one hour and 13 minutes. Only New Yorkers have a longer average commute of one hour and 15 minutes.

Spending more time stuck in traffic is an issue in many cities. Over a seven-year span, commute times in Silicon Valley rose 21-percent. Seattle saw a 14-percent increase, while Austin logged a 10-percent increase. Southern California and Boston saw an average 9-percent increase.

RELATED: WorldWideWomen Girls' Festival held at Santa Clara University

Silicon Valley, according to the study sponsors, also shows an increasing dependence on immigrants for its work force. Six out of 10 of them were born in other countries. Brian Brennan, senior vice president at Silicon Valley Leadership Group, says immigration policy and the differences in positions in Washington will have an impact on the availability of foreign-born workers.

The issues facing Silicon Valley are not new. A number of solutions are in the works, such as the BART extension to Silicon Valley and funding for affordable housing. However, there are many other unresolved issues, such as some communities blocking efforts to build more housing out of concern that more traffic congestion will result.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesstechnologyjobsemploymenteconomysilicon valleysanta clara countysmall businesshousing markethousingSan Jose
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
WorldWideWomen Girls' Festival held at Santa Clara University
South Bay college students showcase projects designed for Silicon Valley
BUSINESS
PG&E canceling $130 million in worker bonuses
Airbnb refund policy called 'unfair'
Caliva nets $75 million, plus more top funding news for San Jose companies
Clover Health, Reddit, and Databricks top San Francisco's recent funding news
More Business
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Adachi tried to fire medical examiner heading his death investigation
TIMELINE: When heaviest rain will fall in each part of Bay Area
Danville police identify suspect, victim in fatal shooting
Sausalito residents concerned about incoming storm in wake of mudslide
Oscars shine brightly for Bay Area winners
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Accuweather Forecast: Strong storm moving into Bay Area
Oscar winner Mahershala Ali's St. Mary's basketball highlight reel goes viral
Show More
Rain raises concern in Sausalito mudslide area
Animal hospital delivers 19 Great Dane puppies
How do you feel about the new Peeps flavors?
Oscars 2019 full coverage: Winners, red carpet looks and more
Police searching for missing infant's remains in Southern California landfill
More News