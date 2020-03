Zanotto's Markets helping older shoppers avoid COVID-19 by hosting 'senior hour'

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- California Governor Gavin Newsom has urged all people age 65 and older to stay home during the coronavirus shelter-in-place order.Some still need to go grocery shopping and one Bay Area grocery store chain is stepping in to help. Zanotto's Markets has created a "senior hour" for older customers who want to shop early in the morning. Anyone 60 and older can go to Zanotto's locations from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and shop before the general public is allowed inside.Store officials say everything in the store will have just been cleaned and the store will be less crowded.They're also taking phone orders for curbside pickup for seniors.Zanotto's Markets will open to everyone else starting at 9 a.m. each day.