Coronavirus

Zanotto's Markets helping older shoppers avoid COVID-19 by hosting 'senior hour'

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- California Governor Gavin Newsom has urged all people age 65 and older to stay home during the coronavirus shelter-in-place order.



Some still need to go grocery shopping and one Bay Area grocery store chain is stepping in to help.



Zanotto's Markets has created a "senior hour" for older customers who want to shop early in the morning. Anyone 60 and older can go to Zanotto's locations from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and shop before the general public is allowed inside.



CORONAVIRUS: How to properly wash your hands



Store officials say everything in the store will have just been cleaned and the store will be less crowded.



They're also taking phone orders for curbside pickup for seniors.



Zanotto's Markets will open to everyone else starting at 9 a.m. each day.



RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesssan josesunnyvalecoronavirusseniorsshoppingsenior citizensgrocery store
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Early lines at East Bay grocery store as shoppers try to stock up
Coronavirus: Everything you need to know about Bay Area shelter-in-place order
LIVE: White House Task Force gives COVID-19 update as US cases climb to nearly 4,500
Texas county won't follow 'illegal' restaurant closures
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus Updates Live: Shelter-in-place in effect for 6 Bay Area counties
Coronavirus: Everything you need to know about Bay Area shelter-in-place order
LIVE: White House Task Force gives COVID-19 update as US cases climb to nearly 4,500
Coronavirus: Newsom calls for protections against evictions, foreclosures
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Bay Area school closures related to COVID-19
Bay Area cancellations, closures related to COVID-19
Show More
Coronavirus in CA: Resources and information about COVID-19
Tom Brady leaving Patriots, says his football journey 'will take place elsewhere'
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
California Grocers Association pleads with shoppers to stop overbuying
City leaders explain what shelter in place means for SF public transportation
More TOP STORIES News