TOYS R US

'I wanted to stay a Toy R Us kid': Warehouse manager serenades employees with poignant take on iconic jingle

EMBED </>More Videos

"It's time to grow up, so let's finish with style. With Geoffrey by our side, we'll send out every last smile," Brad Douglas told his employees. (Amber Collins, AP Image)

Danny Clemens
LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. --
On a Toys R Us warehouse's last day shipping out online orders, a supervisor paid tribute to his co-workers with a new take on the struggling toy retailer's iconic jingle.

Brad Douglas, a manager at a Missouri warehouse that fulfilled online orders from toysrus.com, would often rewrite popular songs and perform them at work to celebrate his employees' birthdays. But on April 6, he rewrote the store's theme song to honor the time he spent with the company and the family rapport he had with his colleagues.

"I didn't want to grow up, I wanted to stay a Toys R Us kid, but things have changed a bit since we've been liquidated," Douglas crooned to a group of employees assembled on the warehouse floor. "The fun we've had with family here are times I'll never forget."

"But it's time to grow up, so let's finish with style. With Geoffrey by our side, we'll send out every last smile," he sang with a plush Geoffrey the Giraffe in hand.

The original jingle, widely used in Toys R Us marketing campaigns for several decades, celebrated childhood and the role that the "biggest toy store there is" played in countless kids' lives over the years.



Amber Collins, the employee who recorded video of Douglas' performance, echoed his feelings about the family-like camaraderie among Toys R Us employees at the warehouse.

"It's sad that Toys R Us is coming to an end," she told ABC. "I am however very grateful that I get to be a part of such an amazing team and company where I can call the people I've worked with family."

Burdened with billions of dollars of debt, Toys R Us recently shuttered its domestic online operations as its brick-and-mortar stores in the United States hold sales to liquidate their inventory. The company is also reportedly fielding 10-figure bids for its Asian business.

Billionaire toy mogul Isaac Larian announced Thursday that he and other investors will bid nearly $900 million to buy Toys R Us stores in the United States and Canada.

Larian, the CEO of MGA Entertainment, previously attempted to raise $1 billion through a crowdfunding campaign to save the struggling toy brand. Over the course of three weeks, nearly 2,000 people collectively donated less than $60,000 to support the cause.

"The time is now. Every day that goes by, the value of Toy R Us declines and more people lose their jobs. I did my part and now it's up to the other side to accept this offer," Larian said in a news release.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessu.s. & worldstore closingtoys r usretail
TOYS R US
Geoffrey the Giraffe is ready to rumble in latest gig
Anonymous man buys $1 million worth of Toys 'R' Us inventory
Toys 'R' Us customers say one final goodbye
'Play On!' Toys 'R' Us says goodbye with heartfelt message
The end of Toys 'R' Us: People share memories of beloved store
More toys r us
BUSINESS
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Cannabis dispensary proposed for Castro's former Wild Card location
Choosing a Travel Agent
Imperfect Produce celebrates 3 years of diverting 'ugly' produce from landfills to plates
More Business
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News