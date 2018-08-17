Will Tesla be around for that much longer? Elon Musk, stock drops, Tweet scares

Tesla shares dropped nearly 9 percent after the New York Times reported stress is taking a heavy toll on CEO Elon Musk.In the devastating report, Musk told the Times he has been working up to 120 hours a week and taking Ambien to get to sleep.Musk created a stir last week when he tweeted that he wanted to take Tesla private.Tesla closed at $305 a share, down 30 points Friday.This week alone Tesla has lost $8 billion in shareholder value.Executive Director of C-Net, Ian Sherr, stopped by ABC7 News to talk about the implications of these changes for Musk and Tesla.