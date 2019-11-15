Starbucks Roastery Reserve Chicago, largest in world, opens Friday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5692459" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Coffee lovers tell ABC 7 Chicago what they would like to see inside the world's largest Starbucks, opening Friday on Chicago's Mag Mile.

Here's our first look inside Starbucks' new Magnificent Mile shop, the company's "largest-ever immersive coffee experience."

CHICAGO -- Coffee lovers can rejoice Friday as the world's largest Starbucks opens in Chicago.The location will roast 200,000 pounds of coffee a year. Chicago's newest Starbucks has five floors, including an outdoor rooftop, and spans 35,000 square feet, a tribute to the Seattle-based company's long-standing relationship with the Windy City."Throughout history, Starbucks has had a very close relationship with the city of Chicago," said Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson.In fact, Starbucks opened its very first coffee shop outside the Pacific Northwest in Chicago more than three decades ago. But this isn't your standard Starbucks.Each floor offers customers a different take on caffeine, from watching the roasting process on the first floor all the way up to Chicago-inspired coffee cocktails on the fourth floor."Nobody loves anything the way Chicagoans love Chicago and we wanted to respect that," said mixologist Rachel Miller of Menu Collective.The art on each floor has all been created by local artists."There's a real personal approach to it and I think the roastery was looking for ways to add this really hand-crafted, personal Chicago feel," said Molly Z, Chicago public and community artist.Starbucks hopes the personal touches make this new roastery a source of city pride."What I'm excited about is that people are going to see something re-imagined and I think that should give Chicago a lot of pride," said Shauna McKenzie-Lee, general manager of the Chicago Roastery.Officials said this location will officially be the largest Starbucks in the world.The Starbucks Reserve Roastery Chicago is located at 646 N. Michigan Avenue at opens at 9 a.m.