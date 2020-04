Contra Costa Co. health officer explains revised shelter-in-place order across six Bay Area counties

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Six Bay Area counties have jointly agreed to ease some restrictions of the ongoing shelter-in-place orders amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.On Monday, Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, and Santa Clara counties, as well as the City of Berkeley, which has its own public health department, announced an extension of the stay-at-home orders through May 31.Contra Costa County's public health officer joined ABC7's Kristen Sze for an extended conversation about details behind the restrictions, why they made these decisions and what's next.