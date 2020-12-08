Coronavirus California

WATCH TODAY: CA health secretary gives update on COVID-19, stay-at-home order

By Alix Martichoux
California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly is holding a press conference to give an update on COVID-19, regional ICU capacity and the regional stay-at-home order.

We'll be streaming the press conference at noon. Check back to watch live and read updates.

NEWSOM LATEST: 'Vast majority' of California under stay-at-home order as ICU capacity reaches critical levels

On Monday, two more California regions were forced to abide by the new stay-at-home order, which closes salons, barbershops and restaurants for sit-down dining. Retail stores also have to drop capacity to 20%.

So far, San Joaquin Valley and Southern California are under stay-at-home orders, as well as five counties in the Bay Area that joined voluntarily.

MAP: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules

For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

When a region's remaining ICU capacity drops below 15%, they have to abide by the stricter stay-at-home restrictions.

Gov. Gavin Newsom gave an update on ICU capacity by region on Monday:

  • Northern California, ICU capacity at 28.2%: Del Norte, Glenn, Humboldt, Lake, Lassen, Mendocino, Modoc, Shasta, Siskiyou, Tehama, Trinity

  • Bay Area, ICU capacity at 25.7%: Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Monterey, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Solano, Sonoma

  • Greater Sacramento, ICU capacity at 20.3%: Alpine, Amador, Butte, Colusa, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, Sierra, Sutter, Yolo, Yuba

  • San Joaquin Valley, ICU capacity at 6.3%: Calaveras, Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, San Benito, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Tulare, Tuolumne

  • Southern California, ICU capacity at 10.9%: Imperial, Inyo, Los Angeles, Mono, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura


We'll update this story as we listen to Ghaly's press conference. Check back for more later.
