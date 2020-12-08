WATCH TODAY: CA health secretary gives update on COVID-19, stay-at-home order

We'll be streaming the press conference at noon. Check back to watch live and read updates.
NEWSOM LATEST: 'Vast majority' of California under stay-at-home order as ICU capacity reaches critical levels
On Monday, two more California regions were forced to abide by the new stay-at-home order, which closes salons, barbershops and restaurants for sit-down dining. Retail stores also have to drop capacity to 20%.
So far, San Joaquin Valley and Southern California are under stay-at-home orders, as well as five counties in the Bay Area that joined voluntarily.
MAP: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
When a region's remaining ICU capacity drops below 15%, they have to abide by the stricter stay-at-home restrictions.
Gov. Gavin Newsom gave an update on ICU capacity by region on Monday:
- Northern California, ICU capacity at 28.2%: Del Norte, Glenn, Humboldt, Lake, Lassen, Mendocino, Modoc, Shasta, Siskiyou, Tehama, Trinity
- Bay Area, ICU capacity at 25.7%: Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Monterey, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Solano, Sonoma
- Greater Sacramento, ICU capacity at 20.3%: Alpine, Amador, Butte, Colusa, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, Sierra, Sutter, Yolo, Yuba
- San Joaquin Valley, ICU capacity at 6.3%: Calaveras, Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, San Benito, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Tulare, Tuolumne
- Southern California, ICU capacity at 10.9%: Imperial, Inyo, Los Angeles, Mono, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura
