Half Moon Bay is considering raising the city's minimum wage to $20 per hour for businesses with more than 25 employees.

This Bay Area city is considering raising its minimum wage to $20

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- California's minimum wage will increase to $16 per hour in the new year.

However, the mayor of Half Moon Bay wants to make her city's minimum wage $20 per hour.

She talked to us about it live on ABC7's 3 p.m. show "Getting Answers."

MORE: CA fast-food worker wage increase will begin in 2024. Here's how it'll affect you

"It has to do with the fact that people are living in poverty here, who cannot afford to live here, who are living three, four families to a room to a house. Crazy situation. And $20 an hour is nothing, it's really not even a livable wage," said Mayor Deborah Penrose.

If approved, it would take effect no later than March 2024, for businesses with more than 25 employees and would be the highest minimum wage in the state.

California's minimum wage will increase by 50 cents to $16 per hour starting Jan. 1.

VIDEO: New California laws taking effect in 2024 impact speed cameras, hotel reservations and more

New California laws taking effect in 2024 will increase wages, provide more sick days, and make it less expensive to rent an apartment.

San Jose is going to $17.55.

Oakland is going up to $16.50.

San Francisco is not changing its minimum wage in January, it will remain $18.07.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live