caitlyn jenner

'We won't stay quiet': LGBTQ+ advocacy group defends Caitlyn Jenner after heckling at CPAC

An Equality California spokesperson called what happened an incident of "transphobia."
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Equality CA defends Caitlyn Jenner after heckling at CPAC

As Caitlyn Jenner continues her campaign for California governor, her candidacy is dividing conservatives, who are split over her transgender identity.

Over the weekend, a video that has gone viral showed Jenner being heckled over her gender identity during a visit at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). And on Monday, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene piled on further, calling Jenner a "man in a dress."

RELATED: Everything you need to know about the race against Gov. Gavin Newsom

LGBTQ+ advocacy group Equality California is supporting Governor Newsom in the recall election, but immediately came to Jenner's defense.

"While we oppose Caitlyn Jenner's campaign, we won't stay quiet on the anti-trans attacks against her," Equality California spokesperson Joshua Stickney told ABC7 News.

"The hateful and ignorant comments we saw at CPAC and from Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene aren't just comments anymore," he added. "They're being legislated and coded by the state legislatures across the country, and none of us can be silent or should be silent when we hear this kind of transphobia."

VIDEO: Caitlyn Jenner releases 1st ad in bid to recall Gov. Newsom, branding herself a 'compassionate disrupter'
EMBED More News Videos

Caitlyn Jenner has released her first political ad after announcing her run for California governor.



According to the Human Rights Campaign, 2021 has been a record-breaking year for anti-trans legislation across the country -- many of them supported by GOP lawmakers. Jenner's candidacy is further highlighting divisions in the Republican party on LGBTQ rights.

"What I say to folks like Margorie Taylor Greene, who is one member of Congress who represents a rural district in Georgia, is she doesn't speak for all conservatives and she doesn't speak for all Republicans," Charles Moran the managing director for Log Cabin Republicans, the nation's largest organization of LGBTQ advocates in the Republican Party, told ABC7 News.

RELATED: Caitlyn Jenner says she'll take money from bullet train project to finish Trump's wall

"It's a small but vocal community of people who don't support inclusion in the Republican party," he added of Greene.

Over the weekend, Jenner's campaign manager Brad Parscale called the heckling of Jenner at CPAC "disgusting" and a "dark cloud" over the Republican party. He called on leadership to condemn the incident.



On Monday, CPAC chair Matt Schlapp issued a response on Twitter.

"We welcome Caitlyn Jenner to CPAC with open arms and from what I observed she was mobbed and treated with love and respect," he wrote. "And I agree we believe in freedom in America even the freedom for one adult to do things another adult doesn't agree with."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscalifornialgbtq+republicanstransgendergovernorcalifornia governor recallcaitlyn jennergubernatorial raceequal rights
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAITLYN JENNER
Republicans, Democrats campaign across Bay Area ahead of CA recall
Jenner says she'll take money from bullet train to finish Trump wall
Caitlyn Jenner releases her 1st ad in bid to recall Gov. Newsom
Why the 2021 CA recall is poised to be a circus
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
Show More
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
COVID updates: Hospitalizations drop but deaths remain high
More TOP STORIES News