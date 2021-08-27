Sacramento girls volleyball team brings presents for opponents impacted by Caldor Fire

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=10976109" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Lifting spirits with delicious, fresh-cooked meals, Guy Fieri spent the day taking care of firefighters battling the Dixie Fire in NorCal.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) -- A girl's high school volleyball game this week was a true display of sportsmanship.As the Caldor Fire raged in the Sierra, the girls of El Camino High in Sacramento had a surprise for their opponents from El Dorado High in Placerville.Placerville has been greatly impacted by the wildfire, and some of the students have been displaced from their homes.One girl and her family lost their home entirely.With that in mind, the Sacramento girls gave the Placerville team gift baskets, gift cards and cash.The Placerville coach said she hopes this act of kindness spreads like the wildfire, and creates more wonderful stories to share.The Caldor Fire has charred more than 136,000 acres and destroyed 637 structures, and is only 12% contained.