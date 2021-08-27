high school sports

Sacramento girls volleyball team brings presents for opponents impacted by Caldor Fire

Volleyball team brings gifts for opponents impacted by CA fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) -- A girl's high school volleyball game this week was a true display of sportsmanship.

As the Caldor Fire raged in the Sierra, the girls of El Camino High in Sacramento had a surprise for their opponents from El Dorado High in Placerville.

Placerville has been greatly impacted by the wildfire, and some of the students have been displaced from their homes.

One girl and her family lost their home entirely.

With that in mind, the Sacramento girls gave the Placerville team gift baskets, gift cards and cash.

The Placerville coach said she hopes this act of kindness spreads like the wildfire, and creates more wonderful stories to share.

The Caldor Fire has charred more than 136,000 acres and destroyed 637 structures, and is only 12% contained.

