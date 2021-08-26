California wildfires

Dixie Fire: Celebrity chef Guy Fieri visits base camp to cook meals for firefighters

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri cooks meals for Dixie Fire firefighters

LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- The "Mayor of Flavortown" paid a visit to firefighters on the frontlines of the Dixie Fire Wednesday.

The San Jose Fire Department tweeted photos of celebrity chef Guy Fieri and its firefighters at the Dixie fire's base camp at the Lassen County Fairgrounds in Susanville.



Fieri - known for providing meals to first responders, was serving up food at the Dixie Fire base camp.

The Dixie Fire has burned more than 735,000 acres in Butte, Plumas and three other counties, drawing firefighters from across the state to help.

