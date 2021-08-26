Dixie Fire: Celebrity chef Guy Fieri visits base camp to cook meals for firefighters

The San Jose Fire Department tweeted photos of celebrity chef Guy Fieri and its firefighters at the Dixie fire's base camp at the Lassen County Fairgrounds in Susanville.
#SJFD's been providing #MutualAid across CA since June. It's a challenging & rewarding experience for our members. Big thanks to @GuyFieri for providing meals to crews at the #DixieFire base camp today. Also pictured is TF-2278 heading to rotate crews assigned to the #CaldorFire. pic.twitter.com/uN4u7fT98c— San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) August 25, 2021
Fieri - known for providing meals to first responders, was serving up food at the Dixie Fire base camp.
The Dixie Fire has burned more than 735,000 acres in Butte, Plumas and three other counties, drawing firefighters from across the state to help.
