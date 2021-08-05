guy fieri

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri and friends spend $30,000 at Sonoma Co. fair, will donate purchases

EMBED <>More Videos

Guy Fieri makes surprise appearance at Sonoma Co. fair

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Celebrity chef Guy Fieri made a surprise appearance at the Sonoma County fair over the weekend, and forked over a hefty sum for a prized pig.

It started with a written invitation from Frances Marshall, a member of the Sebastopol Future Farmers of America, encouraging him to support the pig auction.

Fieri said he was so impressed with the letter he had to show up.

RELATED: Celebrity chef Guy Fieri helps highlight restaurants in his North Bay hometown

The "Mayor of Flavortown" ended up paying $10,000 for Marshall's top pig, named Chevy.

"And to have him there at our auction it was very exciting for everyone that attended, it was especially exciting for me," Marshall said.

Fieri and his friends bought 16 pigs in total, spending almost $30,000.

He said on Instagram he will donate the pigs to local charities.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycounty faircharityfoodguy fieriauctionanimalssonoma countysurprisedonations
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GUY FIERI
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri cooks meals for Dixie Fire firefighters
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri highlights North Bay restaurants adapting to COVID-19
Guy Fieri feeds hundreds of Carr Fire evacuees
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
Show More
COVID updates: Hospitalizations drop but deaths remain high
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
2021 MLB playoffs: Most epic NLDS matchup ever? Answering the big q...
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
More TOP STORIES News