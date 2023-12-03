'Reluctant to give': North Bay charities report dip in cash donations this holiday season

Local charities are asking for more help to assist those less fortunate. Some nonprofits say financial donations are down and blame inflation.

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- It's a weekend of holiday giving across the Bay Area but this season. Charities are asking for more help to assist those less fortunate. Some nonprofits say financial donations are down and blame inflation.

Santa and his crew were all aboard the SMART train Saturday, spreading good cheer down the tracks from Santa Rosa to Larkspur.

"This is our holiday express toy drive for Toys for Tots, and we're out celebrating," said SMART General Manager Eddy Cumins.

The ride was free if you brought an unwrapped toy for a family in need this holiday.

"They love it. Pick out the gifts and drop them in the box giving to other kids," said Alex Hoernig.

"We know across Marin and the state, there's a lot of people need around the holidays. We should be thinking about those who need extra support," said Marin County Supervisor Eric Lucan.

SMART says the drive collected more than 600 toys on Saturday.

In Santa Rosa, the Salvation Army got some star power from North Bay Celebrity Chef Guy Fieri who was bell ringing for donations. His foundation is taking it a step further.

"Bell ringing isn't enough awareness for people. Some walk by, but they don't know where the money really goes or what it does. So, we're asking people to come down, and whatever they put in the kettle, we'll match," Fieri said.

The Salvation Army says giving is down this season, at a time when the need is great due to the high cost of living in the Bay Area.

"People are feeling reluctant to give, perhaps a need to hold onto it for a rainy day. They see Guy giving, and they feel like they can give too," said Salvation Army Captain Sean Kelsey.

The Redwood Empire Food Bank says its financial donations are down 25% this holiday, compared to 2022. Today, more families are requesting food to make ends meet.

"We're very concerned about what the new year will look like if we don't make our numbers this holiday season. We'll have to change the way we do things in the new year," said Rachelle Mesheau from Redwood Empire Food Bank.

North Bay charities are hopeful the public will step up and come through during a season when their generosity is needed most.

