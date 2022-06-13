localish

Serve up these healthy, family-approved beef meals for dinner

Healthy beef meals that pack a protein punch

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Just add beef! Incorporating this protein-packed staple is the easiest, most nutritious way to spice up family dinner.

Beef provides nutrients like iron, choline, zinc, and selenium. Plus, it's a high-quality protein that can help infants and children reach developmental milestones.

"It packs a protein punch," explained registered dietitian Kori Dover. "You get 25 grams of protein from a 3-ounce cooked serving of beef."

She added, "And it's packed with 10 essential nutrients that we need in our bodies to help us thrive and grow, not only as kids but as adults to keep us functioning."

According to the California Beef Council, nearly 20% of infants under the age of 1 in the U.S. are failing to meet iron requirements.

Leading health organizations like the American Academy of Pediatrics recommend introducing nutrient-rich meats, like beef, to infants when developmentally ready. That's because every bite provides nutrients they need.

"Infants as early as 7 months, you can start introducing different textures to," described Dover. "Beef is a perfect example of having your baby at the table as you're eating and being a part of the family, so you're not making multiple meals, you're making one simple, clean meal."

Dover recommends two easy to make and healthy dishes for dinner: Farmers' Market Vegetable Beef & Brown Rice Salad and Ground Beef Skillet Pasta Primavera.

Watch the video above for step-by-step instructions for making each dish!

To access the recipes, visit here.

Go here for more information.

