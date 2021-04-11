3 Bay Area counties are vaccinating ages 16+ ahead of California's April 15 expansion

"No need to wait," said Colleen Chawla, Director of the Alameda County Health Care Services Agency.
On Wednesday of last week, Alameda County expanded its vaccine eligibility to residents in 12 zip codes hardest hit by the pandemic -- But starting Monday, they are opening vaccines to residents in the entire county 16 and older.
VACCINE TRACKER: Here's how CA is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine
"Right now Alameda County residents who are 16 and older can go to MyTurn.ca.gov to make an appointment to be vaccinated at the coliseum. If there aren't appointments available at this time people can check a box that is listed on the website and ask to be notified when more appointments open up," explained Chawla.
And that's something you can do now regardless of where you live. Sign up on my turn.ca.gov.
San Francisco is also getting ahead of the state, and expanded eligibility to everyone 16 and older if they live in one eight zip codes; the Mission, Soma, the Tenderloin, Potrero Hill, Bayview, Visitation Valley and Portola neighborhoods.
VIDEO: Thousands turned away at SF vaccine clinic due to overwhelming demand
The lines outside of Zuckerberg San Francisco General was proof of what the San Francisco's DPH Deputy Director, Dr. Naveena Bobba is concerned about, supply.
According to Dr. Bobba, last week San Francisco received 16,000 doses. Next week they're expending to receive 10,000.
"Unfortunately, as we are expanding there is also less vaccine coming in. Part of this is due to the Johnson and Johnson having a little bit of a delay. Given some of the issues that have gone on with its manufacturing. The hope is that in the next couple weeks vaccine will start to flow more freely," explained Dr. Bobba.
VIDEO: Doctor explains new 'double mutant' COVID-19 variant identified in Bay Area
Alameda County is also struggling with vaccine supply last week they got over 40,000. Next week they're getting 26,000. Contra Costa County is the opposite of San Francisco and Alameda they are expecting 120,000 doses that's 29,000 more than what they received last week.
"Our plan is just to get as many vaccines in arms as possible. We are averaging about 13,000 vaccines a day," said Contra Costa County Supervisor Diane Burgis.
Contra Costa has been ahead of the state since March 31, but how?
"A large part of the reason that we've been able to do so well is that Contra Costa County has federally qualified clinics," said Burgis.
For now, Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for those 16 and older. If you are 16, you would need to go with a parent or guardian to get vaccinated.
Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
