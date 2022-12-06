Flu, COVID cases surging in CA; CDC recommends masking indoors to minimize spread

New data from the CDC suggests California is a hot zone for flu and COVID as both cases are simultaneously on the rise.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We've been hearing for weeks about the triple threat of RSV, the flu and COVID-19. Well, it's here. New data from the CDC suggests California is a hot zone for flu and COVID as both cases are simultaneously on the rise.

In some parts of the Bay area, shelves are picked clean of common cold and flu remedies as flu cases explode in California.

The CDC says California is now experiencing a super high level of influenza. The California Department of Public health says the flu epidemic is most severe in southern California, more moderate in the Bay Area.

At the same time, COVID cases have jumped by 50% in the past week. Levels of RSV seem to be stabilizing and not rising.

"I think the notion it's all going to go up at the same time and go down at the same time, is not true," said Dr. Art Reingold, an epidemiologist with the UC Berkeley School of Public Health.

Dr. Reingold said it's all about the combination of the illnesses stressing our health care system.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the CDC Director, said, "Hospitalizations for flu continue to be the highest we've seen for this time of year in a decade. If you do get sick, present yourself to your provider for early care. There are good antivirals to treat both flu and COVID-19."

The CDC is again suggesting people voluntarily wear masks indoors to reduce their chances of getting sick in the next few weeks.

"It's a perfect storm for a terrible holiday season. I know everyone's tired of getting shots. I know we all have gotten booster fatigue. But understand, you can get really sick this year and ruin your holiday celebrations if you don't get vaccinated," said Dr. Sandra Fryhofer, the board chair of the American Medical Association.

It's not too late to get both vaccines - experts say you start getting protection within a week with a booster.

