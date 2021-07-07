Moving Forward: Bay Area medical experts discuss concerns surrounding COVID-19 vaccines

Medical experts emphasize the need to stay vigilant against COVID-19, urging community members to review the facts about vaccination and encourage their loved ones to do the same.
As of June 2021, 42% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated. However, to reach herd immunity, at least 80-90% of the population should be vaccinated.
COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. are proven to be safe and effective at preventing the virus. By receiving vaccinations, you are protecting yourself and everyone around you.
In the ABC7 News special "Moving Forward: The Vaccines," medical experts from throughout the Bay Area address your most pressing concerns regarding the COVID-19 vaccine, including vaccine hesitancy, side effects, and life after vaccination.
Hear from a wide range of recipients about their vaccination experience, increased quality of life, and return to pre-pandemic activities. Plus, discover how to keep your friends, family, and community safe by building herd immunity.
Visit here for more information.
VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine
Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Cheat sheet: What you can and can't do after being fully vaccinated
- Everything to know about your 2nd Pfizer or Moderna shot
- Can a workplace require the coronavirus vaccine? Here's what we found
- CA COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: See your status here
- Map shows every Bay Area vaccination site
- These CA counties are way ahead in vaccinations
- MAP: See how many people are vaccinated in your ZIP code
- How to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in every Bay Area county