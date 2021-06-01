drought

Raft company struggles to stay afloat as drought depletes Russian River

EMBED <>More Videos

Raft company adjusts as drought depletes Russian River

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Near Healdsburg, this year, portions of the Russian River have become a dry, ghastly sight.

In the midst of mandatory water restrictions, the drought is getting tough on everyone, even Larry Laba, who keeps an odd and appropriate collection of flip-flops tacked to a wooden fence outside his business.

RELATED: Sonoma Co. to cut pumping from Russian River by 20% as drought worsens

"Those are lost souls," replies Larry for maybe the something-thousandth time.

"Do they ever come back?"

"Always."

Even this year, the 20th in which Larry has sent his customers floating in rafts nine miles down the Russian River. That they are still doing so in 2021 feels almost like a miracle.

"This is historically the lowest I have ever seen it."

VIDEO: Several Bay Area neighborhoods jump to 'exceptional' drought category
EMBED More News Videos

EXCEPTIONAL DROUGHT: Several Bay Area neighborhoods are now experiencing the highest level of drought, according to new figures released Thursday morning.



How low is the water? So low that long-hidden rocks now sit in daylight for the first time in memory. It's a challenge for the man who makes his living as owner of Russian River Adventures.

"When I first looked at the Russian River 20 years ago, I hesitated because I knew this day would come."

Now that it has, he must adjust.

"The drought is worse than COVID," Larry said. Russian River Adventures still sells out weekends and holidays. "Pre-pandemic we had twice as many people on the water."

With the drought, Larry has changed his marketing.

RELATED: California's 2021 wildfire season could be extreme, state officials warn

"I tell them they can be part of a historically low year," he says. It's working. "I warn them that they might need to drag the raft a hundred yards or so, maybe for two or three minutes. Then, they will be on the water for anywhere from four to six hours."

"It's low, but fun," said Todd Waks, from Los Angeles. "I just like being out on the water and being the family."

Cool water, and more than enough of it on a hot day.

If life gives you lemons, make lemonade.

If the climate brings you drought, make your customers part of it.

At least, to a point. "But if it gets any worse, it's over," observed Larry.

It would not be good for all of those lost souls.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhealdsburgbeachessmall businesswater conservationriverboatingsonoma countycalifornia wateroutdoor adventuresdrought
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DROUGHT
West Marin residents say their wells are nearly completely dry
EBMUD starts 4 month drought response plan
CA Drought: Dying trees in Marin Co. to be cut down Tuesday
CA regulators warn of possible mandatory water restrictions
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
Show More
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News