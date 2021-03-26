Bay Area health officials stress patience, vigilance as vaccine eligibility opens up

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Despite the governor's announcement regarding the expansion of vaccine eligibility, officials in the Bay Area say they're still waiting for more supply from the state in order to fully utilize their capacity.In the South Bay, Santa Clara County testing and vaccine officer Dr. Marty Fenstersheib says, "We really just want to caution people to please continue to be patient."The county has the capacity to vaccinate more than 200,000 people a week but can only do about a third of that right now because of limited supply. But with millions of doses expected to be added to California's inventory in the coming weeks, county officials are hoping the Bay Area will receive its fair share.Fenstersheib added, "I have no idea how many vaccines that means, but it's been a production issue that all of these manufacturers have not had enough vaccines to send out."This week, county officials announced a new deal with the state that will allow them to retain local control of vaccine distribution. However, 40% of the state's doses are being set aside for low-income ZIP codes based on the Healthy Places Index, which doesn't account for the Bay Area's high cost of living. This means that the majority of doses will still go to Southern California. Infectious disease experts say it's important for the community to remain vigilant as they await their turn to be vaccinated."It's very important that we maintain discipline with the physical mitigating measures that we know have reduced the transmission of COVID-19 until we get up to the point where at least 75 or 80% or more of the United States population is immunized," said Dr. Dean Winslow, an infectious diseases expert and professor at Stanford School of Medicine.In the East Bay, Contra Costa County is already vaccinating those 50 and up. Officials said it was possible they would open access to vaccines to all adults even before the state does on April 15.As part of the vaccine rollout, the county, in conjunction with the city of Concord and Kaiser will be opening up a mass vaccine site in the parking lot of the water park Six Flags Hurricane Harbor next week.Drive-through vaccines Will be available to those with appointments starting March 30. Eventually the location should be able to vaccinate 15,000 people a week.