LA homeless man builds makeshift home next to freeway: 'It's in good condition'

LOS ANGELES -- Nestled along the 110 Freeway, near a Los Angeles neighborhood, sits a community of homes, but it's not what you'd expect.

The homes, which are mostly makeshift structures made out of different materials like tents and tarps, were created by homeless people.

"It's good because nobody bothers us," said Cesar, who lives in one of the makeshift homes. "That's why we're here."

One man created an entire house along the parkway with its own front door and electricity.

"He has lights, a stove, refrigerator for food; it's in good condition," said Cesar, who said he's lived in the area for four years and works part time.

"The work is one day, two days, then no more," he said.

Cesar said, because he doesn't have a steady job, he can't afford housing.

"For my work, I can't do that and move to another place because the rent is too high," he said.

ABC Los Angeles affiliate KABC reached out to the office of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass for comment on the community, but has not heard back.

On Monday, Bass delivered her State of the City address, which included a call for "the most fortunate Angelenos'' to participate in a capital campaign to speed creation of affordable housing for people experiencing homelessness.

LA4LA is seeking "personal, private sector and philanthropic funds" to help the city acquire more properties, lower the cost of capital and speed up housing, Bass said.

"We have brought the public sector together -- and now we must prevail on the humanity and generosity of the private sector,'' she said.

Meanwhile, the office of Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez, who represents the area, released the following statement:

"Our outreach teams are working to urgently find housing for the individuals living in this encampment and address the safety issues posed by this structure and its proximity to the river.



As the City continues to face a housing and homelessness crisis, there are currently not enough housing options available to accommodate the more than 46,000 people who are experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles. Our office believes that this status quo is unacceptable and is working to urgently address this crisis, with both short term and long term solutions."