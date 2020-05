Reopening California: Everything we know about CA businesses opening and what comes next

The Four Stages



Non-essential manufacturing (toys, furniture, clothing, etc.)



Schools



Childcare facilities



Retail businesses for curbside pick-up



Offices where working remotely isn't possible, but can be modified to make the environment safer for employees



Hair salons



Nail salons



Gyms



Movie theaters



Sporting events without live audiences



In-person religious services (churches and weddings)



Concert venues



Convention centers





Sporting events with live audiences

What stage are we in now?

What businesses are allowed to operate and which aren't?

When will we move into Stage 3?

What do we NOT know?

Is it possible we move back a stage?

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As the curve of novel coronavirus cases in California has effectively flattened, the conversation has shifted from how to contain the deadly virus to how we might reach a new normal of sorts. Gov. Gavin Newsom has been easing restrictions at the state level very slowly. In recent weeks, the governor has announced modifications to the state's stay-at-home order to phase in the reopening of more sectors of the economy.But California's cautious rollout of new rules has left a lot of people scratching their heads. Here's a breakdown of what we know - and what we don't know - about how the state is reopening.California plans to reopen its economy in four phases:Everyone is either staying at home or a member of the essential workforceReopening lower risk workplaces, including:Reopening higher risk workplaces, which require close proximity to other people, including:Ending the stay-at-home order, which would allow for the reopening of:Most of the state is in Stage 2. Gov. Newsom said Monday he expects roughly 53 of the state's 58 counties to be able to move into the second phase now or in the very near future. He did not specify which five counties were not read for Stage 2 reopening.At the beginning of May, Bay Area counties loosened restrictions to allow some outdoor businesses, like construction, retail nurseries, landscapers and gardeners, to resume because they were considered lower risk for spreading the virus.Starting May 8, bookstores, clothing stores, toy stores, florists and other similar retailers were allowed to start doing curbside pickup only. That means no in-store browsing. Manufacturers and logistics operations (like warehouses) were also allowed to reopen May 8, as long as they follow strict new guidelines. Read more about the new rules businesses have to follow here . (Note: Many parts of the Bay Area chose to move more slowly into this part of Stage 2 reopening than the timeline outlined by the state.)On May 12, the governor released guidelines for counties to reopen shopping malls, dine-in restaurants and some office buildings, as long as they attest to the state that COVID-19 is under control locally. Since May 12, counties have slowly been reopening those parts of the economy , as well as outdoor museums, car washes and pet grooming services.Gov. Newsom has not yet offered a specific timeline of when he plans to relax more restrictions, but he hinted parts of Stage 3 may come as early as June. In a press conference Monday, Newsom said the state might allow sporting events (without spectators), hair salons and church gatherings to all reconvene as early as the first week of June He said specifics on when and how that might happen would come in the next week or so.Newsom hasn't fully explained the state's plan to move into Stage 3, though we expect more answers in the coming week(s). For example, will nail salons be included or just hair salons? Gyms and movie theaters are also both part of Stage 3, but Newsom made no mention of whether or not they'd be allowed to reopen in June.While there are lots of unknowns about the implementation of Stage 3, the biggest question may be what the Bay Area will do in response. Gov. Newsom has made it clear that localities can decide to move faster or slower than the state's reopening timeline.As most of the Bay Area counties decided to move more slowly into Stage 2, it wouldn't be surprising if they also decided to hold off on the Stage 3 reopenings tentatively slated for June.Yes. The state may decide to enact stricter shelter-in-place restrictions if coronavirus cases start to spike.