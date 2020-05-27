Coronavirus California

WATCH THURSDAY: 'Education: A Bay Area Conversation,' virtual town hall addressing COVID-19 impact on schools

ABC7 presents, "Education: A Bay Area Conversation," a virtual town hall on the COVID-19 impact on public schooling for grades K-12 and questions about the future of education. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Earlier this year, thousands of school districts closed their campuses to protect their students from the spread of the novel coronavirus and transitioned to distance learning.

RELATED: How some CA school districts are planning to reopen, according to State Superintendent Tony Thurmond

Now, millions of parents throughout California are wondering -- what is the future of education?

In an effort to answer those questions, ABC7 presents, "Education: A Bay Area Conversation," a virtual town hall addressing the impact of COVID-19 on education and public schooling for grades K-12.

Here's a list of the panelist:



Join us on Thursday, May 28, at 4 p.m. as we aim to answer your questions about the future of public schooling and education.

You can watch the virtual town hall on ABC7, right here on abc7news.com, on our Facebook page, our YouTube page and all of our streaming apps.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:


RELATED VIRTUAL TOWN HALLS FROM ABC7:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationsan franciscocalifornia department of educationeducationbuilding a better bay areacoronavirus californiaschoolscoronaviruspublic school
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
'No one size fits all': How some CA schools are planning to reopen
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Crew behind SF's social distance circles explains process
COVID-19 update: LA County confirms highest single-day total of new cases
Health care worker loses mother, grandfather to COVID-19
Coronavirus pandemic: Timeline of major moments
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: 'Strange trip' to Wuhan described by Bay Area couple
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
Health care worker loses mother, grandfather to COVID-19
CA enters Phase 3 with hair salons reopening, Newsom announces
Crew behind SF's social distance circles explains process
Heads up: Your stimulus payment could come in plain envelope
Newsom's new barbershop guidelines to reopen are reasonable, SF hair salon owner says
Show More
46 more DMV field offices to reopen on Thursday
4 Minneapolis officers fired after death of black man
Six Flags announces new health guidelines for when parks reopen
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News