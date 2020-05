WATCH THURSDAY: 'Education: A Bay Area Conversation,' virtual town hall addressing COVID-19 impact on schools

Here's a list of the panelist:

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

RELATED VIRTUAL TOWN HALLS FROM ABC7:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Earlier this year, thousands of school districts closed their campuses to protect their students from the spread of the novel coronavirus and transitioned to distance learning.Now, millions of parents throughout California are wondering -- what is the future of education?In an effort to answer those questions, ABC7 presents, "Education: A Bay Area Conversation," a virtual town hall addressing the impact of COVID-19 on education and public schooling for grades K-12.Join us on Thursday, May 28, at 4 p.m. as we aim to answer your questions about the future of public schooling and education.You can watch the virtual town hall on ABC7, right here on abc7news.com , on our Facebook page , our YouTube page and all of our streaming apps