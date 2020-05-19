Coronavirus California

WATCH THURSDAY: 'Your Mental Health: A Bay Area Conversation,' virtual town hall addressing COVID-19 impact on mental health

Whether you are dealing with depression, anxiety, or just the fear and uncertainty of what is going to happen next, we want you to know: it's okay to not be okay.
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- During this pandemic, mental health is just as important and physical health. hether you are dealing with depression, anxiety, or just the fear and uncertainty of what is going to happen next, we want you to know: it's okay to not be okay.

We want you to know that we listen, and we are ready to have an important conversation.

Join our one-hour virtual town hall, "Your Mental Health: A Bay Area Conversation," with mental health experts, who will provide real solutions to help you make each day better.

A full list of panelists will be announced shortly.

Join us on Thursday at 4 p.m. on ABC7, right here on abc7news.com, our Facebook page, Youtube page, and on all our streaming apps.

