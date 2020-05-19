WATCH THURSDAY: 'Your Mental Health: A Bay Area Conversation,' virtual town hall addressing COVID-19 impact on mental health

TAKE ACTION: Get help with mental health issues
We want you to know that we listen, and we are ready to have an important conversation.
Join our one-hour virtual town hall, "Your Mental Health: A Bay Area Conversation," with mental health experts, who will provide real solutions to help you make each day better.
A full list of panelists will be announced shortly.
Join us on Thursday at 4 p.m. on ABC7, right here on abc7news.com, our Facebook page, Youtube page, and on all our streaming apps.
If you or someone you know is struggling with mental illness, click here for supportive resources.
RELATED VIRTUAL TOWN HALLS FROM ABC7:
- 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation': How COVID-19 is affecting the Asian American community
- 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation:' How COVID-19 is impacting African American community
- 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall addressing COVID-19 impact on Latino community
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- When will the San Francisco Bay Area reopen? Track progress on 6 key metrics to reopening here
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- INTERACTIVE TIMELINE: How close was CA to becoming a NY-level crisis?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- How California's COVID-19 cases stack up against other hot spot states
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions