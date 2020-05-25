WATCH LIVE: State Superintendent Tony Thurmond talks about reopening CA schools

Coronavirus California

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's the question on pretty much every parent's mind right now: When will schools reopen for California students?

The answer is complicated and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond will be on ABC7 News' 3 p.m. broadcast to discuss the issue.

Last week Thurmond hosted a virtual meeting with representatives from 1,000 California school districts to discuss how classrooms might reopen safely. He said any plan to bring students and teachers back into the classroom will require everyone to have proper protective equipment, including face masks. School districts could also implement temperature checks for staff, if they so choose.

Lesson plans will likely be a blend of in-person and online teaching, with more in-person instruction emphasized for elementary students and more distance learning assigned to older students.

A top concern for all was the mental health of students. Teachers shared they've seen signs kids have been experiencing a lot of anxiety over the past few months, and they believe more counseling will be needed to help students transition back into the classroom.

