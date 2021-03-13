Contra Costa, Sonoma counties move into less restrictive red tier on Sunday: 'Excited, but a little cautious'

They are the last of the nine Bay Area counties to descend into the less restrictive tier which allows for things like indoor dining, indoor gyms and movie theaters with capacity limitations.
"The inside dining room with people is really the heart and soul of a restaurant," said Kevin Weinberg, co-owner and chef at the Walnut Creek Yacht Club.
He said he is looking forward to getting people back inside, even as they have created three outdoor dining areas.
RELATED: Coronavirus California: Map shows which counties can, can't reopen under reopening tiers
"We're going to keep all those open as long as we can, as long as we can staff them," Weinberg said.
Movie theaters will also be able to reopen at 25% capacity or a maximum of 100 people.
For Derek Zemrak, owner of the Orinda Theater, it will be a slow process before they start allowing the public to buy tickets to movies.
RELATED: 2 Bay Area counties join red tier: Here's what will change
"We would open with one auditorium, maybe for private rentals and then use other two for special events," he said, before eventually bringing back movies assuming the tier doesn't revert back to purple.
"I'm a little excited but a little cautious," he admitted.
In Sonoma County, Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase said they have been stuck in the purple tier since the state's "Blueprint for a Safer Economy" was implemented in August last year.
"I think we've had some unique challenges and it's exciting that we are finally moving into the red tier," said Mase.
