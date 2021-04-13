CA braces for 33% drop in vaccine supply as more than 16 million become eligible on April 15

The state confirmed the projected vaccine supply for the next two weeks is right around what California received a month ago. Due to a shortage of Johnson and Johnson vaccine, only one million doses are available for Californians that are hoping to get vaccinated - that's a 33% drop from last week. Next week, another four percent drop is expected.
"So there's going to be a real tug-of-war here to see who can get vaccinated," Dr. Yvonne Maldonado said. "It is going to be frustrating, believe me, everyone who I've talked to is very frustrated."
Maldonado estimates it will take the state two weeks to get back to what's referred as the baseline supply.
"Vaccine supply chains are not super stable," Maldonado said. "Especially when you have one or two providers making vaccines you always have to worry that if one facility goes down for a couple months you're going to have a backlog."
As of Monday, 72% of the state's 65 and older population has been vaccinated with at least one dose. Whereas, 43% of the state's 16 and older population has received at least one dose.
"It's not time yet to claim victory," said Dr. Mike Wasserman, who sits on California's vaccine advisory committee.
Stephanie: "How confident are you the state's vaccine supply will substantially increase by May?"
Dr. Wasserman: "I'm very confident that in the next month or two we will have an ample supply of vaccine. I'm less confident that we are doing everything in our power to get the vaccine to the people that need it the most."
As of Monday night, 22.3% of Latinos have received at least one dose - despite making up around 39 percent of the state's population. According to the California Dept. of Public Health, the death rate for Latinos is 22 percent higher than the statewide average.
56%t of the state's healthiest populations are fully vaccinated, according to data from the state. Whereas, 44% of the state's poorest populations have received at least one dose.
"We have to remain vigilant," Wasserman said. "Again, no victory lap yet."
