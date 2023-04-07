A new video shows a group of people, dressed in black with face coverings, trying to break into a dispensary in San Francisco overnight.

Video shows group of people in masks attempt break-in at SF cannabis dispensary

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A new video shows a group of people, dressed in black with face coverings, trying to break into a dispensary in San Francisco overnight.

This was on 13th Street near Van Ness Avenue.

Witnesses tell ABC7 News that they heard a loud crash and then saw a car back into a door.

MORE: Bay Area cannabis industry leaders concerned for public safety amid string of violent incidents

That's when they say multiple people hopped out and began hitting the door with what looked like sledgehammers, crowbars and a saw.

You can see there was some damage left to the building.

It's not known if any arrests were made at this time.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live