#CanyonFire at Hwy 128 and Wragg Canyon Rd, east of St. Helena in Napa County is 64 acres and 60% contained. pic.twitter.com/RgdNfHlzXD — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 23, 2019

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- The Canyon Fire burning in Napa County has grown to 64 acres and is 65 percent contained.Some people still can't return to their homes. Officials say the fire started near Lake Berryessa Monday afternoon.Evacuations remain in place, along the South Side of Highway 128.That road is closed between Markey Cove and Wragg Canyon Road.There are no reports of injuries.